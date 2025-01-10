Fulton Bank N.A. Acquires 156 Shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,512 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 156 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its stake in RenaissanceRe by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 19.8% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,073 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in RenaissanceRe by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $364.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $282.00 price objective (down from $304.00) on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. StockNews.com downgraded RenaissanceRe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $280.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of RenaissanceRe from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $284.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, RenaissanceRe has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $285.64.

RenaissanceRe Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RNR opened at $253.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $264.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $253.61. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $197.49 and a fifty-two week high of $300.00. The company has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.44.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The insurance provider reported $10.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.89 by $2.34. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 26.31% and a net margin of 28.84%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 41.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RenaissanceRe Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is 2.25%.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

