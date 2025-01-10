Fulton Bank N.A. Acquires 190 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Market Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 66.4% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,017,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $559,821,000 after buying an additional 11,379 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,085,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on IBKR shares. Barclays raised their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $165.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $163.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $171.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $152.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.63.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of IBKR opened at $190.89 on Friday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.86 and a twelve month high of $193.42. The company has a market capitalization of $80.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $180.71 and a 200 day moving average of $147.56.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 7.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is presently 15.27%.

About Interactive Brokers Group

(Free Report)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.