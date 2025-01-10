Fulton Bank N.A. Boosts Holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,421 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF were worth $487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 2,322 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,120,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,729,000 after purchasing an additional 46,059 shares during the period. Wealthgarden F.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the second quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 135.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 614,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,567,000 after purchasing an additional 353,554 shares during the period.

Get SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

CWI opened at $28.10 on Friday. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $25.88 and a 12 month high of $30.93. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.73 and a 200 day moving average of $29.03.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.