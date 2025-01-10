Fulton Bank N.A. Boosts Stake in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,581 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Natera were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NTRA. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Natera during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Natera by 148.4% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 318 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Natera by 345.8% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 214 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Natera by 34.3% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 372 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Natera by 32.7% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 430 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NTRA. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Natera from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. StockNews.com lowered Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Natera from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Natera from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Natera from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.67.

In related news, insider John Fesko sold 669 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.60, for a total value of $106,772.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 114,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,217,063.20. This represents a 0.58 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 4,523 shares of Natera stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.40, for a total transaction of $589,799.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 191,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,927,655.20. The trade was a 2.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 127,932 shares of company stock worth $20,635,430. 7.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Natera stock opened at $176.61 on Friday. Natera, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.80 and a 1-year high of $177.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $158.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 4.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.35 and a beta of 1.65.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The medical research company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $439.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.43 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 26.23% and a negative net margin of 14.01%. The company’s revenue was up 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.95) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Natera, Inc. will post -1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

