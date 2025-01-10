Fulton Bank N.A. Buys 2,393 Shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD)

Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,642 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,393 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $570,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,412,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,936,000 after purchasing an additional 123,776 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 4.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,900,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,255,000 after purchasing an additional 165,667 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 14.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 245,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,564,000 after buying an additional 30,831 shares during the period. Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership raised its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 231.7% in the 3rd quarter. Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership now owns 73,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after buying an additional 51,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Americold Realty Trust by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,272,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,961,000 after buying an additional 48,525 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on COLD shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Americold Realty Trust

In related news, SVP Robert E. Harris sold 1,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total value of $41,567.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,837 shares in the company, valued at $41,589.68. This represents a 49.99 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Americold Realty Trust Price Performance

COLD stock opened at $21.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.69 and its 200-day moving average is $26.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of -20.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.61. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.97 and a 1 year high of $30.45.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.35). Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 10.63% and a negative return on equity of 8.08%. The firm had revenue of $674.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.87 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Americold Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -87.13%.

Americold Realty Trust Profile

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 245 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report).

