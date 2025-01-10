Fulton Bank N.A. Cuts Stock Holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Fulton Bank N.A. lowered its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,228 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dunhill Financial LLC increased its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 164.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Eastern Bank bought a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:TD opened at $54.21 on Friday. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of $51.25 and a 1-year high of $64.91. The company has a market capitalization of $94.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.7482 per share. This represents a $2.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.52%. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 10th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.34%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TD. StockNews.com cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.50.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

