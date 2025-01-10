Fulton Bank N.A. Has $446,000 Holdings in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Free Report) by 100.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,043 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,027 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Moelis & Company were worth $446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MC. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Moelis & Company during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,017,000. Pier Capital LLC bought a new position in Moelis & Company in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,152,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Moelis & Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,970,000. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 804,860 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $55,141,000 after purchasing an additional 96,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 322.4% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 98,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,714,000 after purchasing an additional 74,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MC shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Moelis & Company from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Moelis & Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $71.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Moelis & Company from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.83.

Shares of NYSE:MC opened at $74.67 on Friday. Moelis & Company has a 12-month low of $46.24 and a 12-month high of $81.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.46 and a 200-day moving average of $68.22. The stock has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 140.89 and a beta of 1.39.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $273.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.58 million. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 4.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Moelis & Company will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 4th. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 452.83%.

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters, as well as strategic, capital structure, and private funds advisory.

