Fulton Bank N.A. Has $488,000 Stock Holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,781 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Bio-Techne during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Bio-Techne by 922.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in Bio-Techne in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bio-Techne in the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 51.5% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. 98.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TECH shares. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Bio-Techne from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

Bio-Techne Stock Performance

Shares of Bio-Techne stock opened at $75.19 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.18. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a PE ratio of 79.99, a PEG ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.27. Bio-Techne Co. has a 12 month low of $61.16 and a 12 month high of $85.57.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 12.86%. The business had revenue of $289.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Bio-Techne’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Bio-Techne Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is 34.04%.

Bio-Techne Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

Featured Articles

