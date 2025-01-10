Fulton Bank N.A. Has $536,000 Stock Holdings in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH)

Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,197 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DASH. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 302.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in DoorDash by 82.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Quest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 146.8% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in DoorDash in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash Price Performance

NASDAQ:DASH opened at $173.72 on Friday. DoorDash, Inc. has a one year low of $97.02 and a one year high of $181.78. The company has a market cap of $72.16 billion, a PE ratio of -386.04, a PEG ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $172.80 and a 200-day moving average of $143.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DoorDash ( NASDAQ:DASH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 2.41% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus raised shares of DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of DoorDash in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on DoorDash from $137.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. UBS Group upped their price target on DoorDash from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on DoorDash from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DoorDash has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at DoorDash

In other news, CEO Tony Xu sold 81,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.87, for a total value of $12,014,289.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 14,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.98, for a total value of $2,416,945.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 380,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,761,190.14. This represents a 3.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,032,694 shares of company stock worth $175,964,786. Corporate insiders own 7.92% of the company’s stock.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

