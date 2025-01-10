Fulton Bank N.A. Has $552,000 Stock Holdings in Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY)

Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,631 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Corpay were worth $552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Corpay during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Corpay by 130.4% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Corpay by 43.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Corpay in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Corpay by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CPAY. Wolfe Research raised shares of Corpay from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $420.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Corpay from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Corpay from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays increased their price target on Corpay from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Corpay from $344.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $377.50.

Corpay Stock Performance

NYSE:CPAY opened at $357.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Corpay, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $247.10 and a fifty-two week high of $385.30. The company has a market cap of $24.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.52, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $357.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $322.03.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Corpay news, CAO Alissa B. Vickery sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.04, for a total transaction of $2,960,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,797 shares in the company, valued at $664,961.88. This represents a 81.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph W. Farrelly sold 2,975 shares of Corpay stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.18, for a total value of $1,116,160.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,950,645.40. The trade was a 22.03 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Corpay

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

