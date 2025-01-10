Fulton Bank N.A. Has $646,000 Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 25.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,266 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 64.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,284,228 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $694,717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076,134 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in EOG Resources by 856.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,200,851 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $147,621,000 after buying an additional 1,075,334 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $106,990,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,840,705 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $609,300,000 after acquiring an additional 403,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 42.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,113,429 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $136,874,000 after acquiring an additional 333,947 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised EOG Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Wolfe Research upgraded EOG Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $134.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.71.

EOG Resources Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of EOG stock opened at $128.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.29. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.94 and a 1 year high of $139.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.975 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th. This represents a $3.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.31%.

EOG Resources declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 7th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the energy exploration company to buy up to 7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at EOG Resources

In other EOG Resources news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.89, for a total value of $483,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 42,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,162,365.67. This trade represents a 8.56 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Janet F. Clark sold 568 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.33, for a total value of $76,867.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,532 shares in the company, valued at $5,891,185.56. The trade was a 1.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

