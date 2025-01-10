Fulton Bank N.A. Has $657,000 Stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,415 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the second quarter worth about $373,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,098 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC bought a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $241,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 20,498 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,953,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 7.7% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,282 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $585.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $528.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Bank of America upgraded Teledyne Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $450.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Teledyne Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $531.00.

Shares of TDY opened at $461.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $355.41 and a 12 month high of $492.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $472.29 and its 200-day moving average is $439.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.53 billion, a PE ratio of 23.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.01.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.13. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 16.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Robert Mehrabian sold 3,925 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.50, for a total value of $1,925,212.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 171,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,268,881. This trade represents a 2.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael T. Smith sold 2,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.25, for a total value of $968,456.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,272,663.75. This represents a 3.56 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,525 shares of company stock valued at $26,080,464 in the last ninety days. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

