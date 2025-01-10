Fulton Bank N.A. Has $683,000 Stock Position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Fulton Bank N.A. trimmed its position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SFM. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the third quarter worth $25,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the third quarter worth $38,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 1,425.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 80.6% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the third quarter worth $60,000.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SFM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $102.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.24, for a total value of $4,477,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,862 shares in the company, valued at $24,454,764.88. The trade was a 15.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas Gregory Rauch sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.89, for a total value of $104,223.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,619,029.86. The trade was a 6.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,934 shares of company stock worth $8,370,950. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SFM opened at $140.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a PE ratio of 40.52, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $141.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.04. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.73 and a twelve month high of $155.64.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.14. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 4.73%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

Sprouts Farmers Market Profile

(Free Report)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.