Fulton Bank N.A. Has $753,000 Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Fulton Bank N.A. lessened its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 26.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,236 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,282 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 124.6% during the third quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 90.4% during the 3rd quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 101.8% during the second quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $121.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.05. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.90 and a 52-week high of $227.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AMD shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 5th. TD Cowen cut their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, HSBC restated a “reduce” rating and set a $110.00 price target (down previously from $200.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.85.

View Our Latest Research Report on Advanced Micro Devices

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 40,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.67, for a total transaction of $5,743,301.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 293,347 shares in the company, valued at $41,558,469.49. The trade was a 12.14 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 76,496 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total value of $10,912,919.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,566,762 shares in the company, valued at $508,834,266.92. This trade represents a 2.10 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 197,036 shares of company stock valued at $28,165,821. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.