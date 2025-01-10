Fulton Bank N.A. Has $880,000 Holdings in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 392 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CLH. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Clean Harbors by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 8.4% during the third quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 581 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Clean Harbors by 11.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 491 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Clean Harbors by 3.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 619 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 90.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on CLH shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Clean Harbors from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Clean Harbors from $274.00 to $268.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Clean Harbors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.00.

Clean Harbors Stock Up 0.7 %

CLH stock opened at $229.77 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $244.06 and a 200-day moving average of $240.65. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $162.36 and a fifty-two week high of $267.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.92 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.03). Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 7.19%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. Clean Harbors’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Clean Harbors

In other news, Director Lauren States sold 308 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.06, for a total value of $75,478.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,071,582.04. This trade represents a 2.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert Speights sold 610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.14, for a total transaction of $146,485.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,403,882.40. The trade was a 1.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,446 shares of company stock worth $2,119,483 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

(Free Report)

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.