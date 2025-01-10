Fulton Bank N.A. Has $907,000 Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Fulton Bank N.A. lessened its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1,470.0% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 106.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.08, for a total transaction of $149,056.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 44,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,977,088.16. This trade represents a 2.09 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Stuart Glen Williams sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.99, for a total value of $114,742.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 12,780 shares in the company, valued at $1,955,212.20. This trade represents a 5.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,533 shares of company stock worth $1,196,279 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut Intercontinental Exchange from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Barclays raised their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $173.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $171.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.07.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of ICE opened at $146.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.34 and a 52 week high of $167.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.68, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $154.33 and a 200-day moving average of $155.15.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 21.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

See Also

