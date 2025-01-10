Fulton Bank N.A. Increases Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,959 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 198.9% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 10,957 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 7,291 shares during the period. Choreo LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 284.4% in the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 21,128 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 15,631 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 13.4% during the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 8,774 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden grew its position in PayPal by 50.9% during the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 90,769 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,267,000 after buying an additional 30,600 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in PayPal by 2.2% in the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,229 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $87.94 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.77 and a twelve month high of $93.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.44.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 23.44% and a net margin of 14.08%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on PayPal from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on PayPal from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $74.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.65.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

