Fulton Bank N.A. Increases Stock Holdings in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,257 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 345 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 86.6% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 222 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 8,933.3% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 271 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. AM Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 333.3% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 351 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its position in Ralph Lauren by 181.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 400 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Stock Performance

Shares of RL opened at $242.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 52-week low of $134.90 and a 52-week high of $245.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.93. The company has a market capitalization of $15.09 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.49.

Ralph Lauren Dividend Announcement

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The textile maker reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be issued a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Cfra set a $171.00 target price on Ralph Lauren in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. UBS Group upped their price target on Ralph Lauren from $287.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $207.00 price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ralph Lauren currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $226.27.

Ralph Lauren Profile

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men’s, women’s, and children’s clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, floor coverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, dining, decorative accessories, and giftware; and fragrances.

