Fulton Bank N.A. Lowers Stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Fulton Bank N.A. lessened its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 78.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134,570 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 44.5% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC raised its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 27.1% during the third quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 3,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 20.2% in the second quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

HST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Compass Point upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 15th. StockNews.com lowered Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $20.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.04.

HST stock opened at $16.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.31. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $15.71 and a one year high of $21.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 2.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.66.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 77.67%.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 42,000 rooms.

