Fulton Bank N.A. Makes New $660,000 Investment in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 6,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 10.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,172,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,285,000 after buying an additional 481,895 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 97.9% in the 2nd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 444,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,672,000 after purchasing an additional 219,736 shares during the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 209.2% during the third quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 271,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,217,000 after purchasing an additional 183,789 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 98.0% during the third quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 336,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,450,000 after purchasing an additional 166,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 15.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 873,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,296,000 after purchasing an additional 118,303 shares during the period.

NASDAQ VONG opened at $104.10 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $76.92 and a 1 year high of $107.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.58. The company has a market cap of $24.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.08.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.1378 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

