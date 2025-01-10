Fulton Bank N.A. Purchases 2,817 Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 24.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,478 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,817 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in EQT were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in EQT during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of EQT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in EQT by 18,080.0% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 909 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its holdings in EQT by 184.7% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 891 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in EQT in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Get EQT alerts:

EQT Stock Performance

EQT stock opened at $48.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $29.22 billion, a PE ratio of 58.30 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.29 and a 200-day moving average of $38.19. EQT Co. has a 12-month low of $30.02 and a 12-month high of $49.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. EQT had a return on equity of 3.74% and a net margin of 5.52%. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EQT Co. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EQT. Mizuho raised shares of EQT from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of EQT from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of EQT in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised EQT to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on EQT from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on EQT

Insider Buying and Selling at EQT

In other news, Director Thomas F. Karam sold 30,154 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.83, for a total transaction of $1,351,803.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 201,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,038,086.64. This represents a 13.01 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

EQT Profile

(Free Report)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.