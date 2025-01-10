Fulton Bank N.A. Purchases 502 Shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Free Report) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,687 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Dycom Industries were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DY. Ironwood Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 0.4% in the second quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 14,625 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,468,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 25.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 291 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC raised its position in Dycom Industries by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dycom Industries by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Dycom Industries by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,145 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 98.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Jennifer M. Fritzsche sold 430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.11, for a total transaction of $74,437.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,536,005.03. This trade represents a 4.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DY opened at $178.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.93. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.72 and a fifty-two week high of $207.20.

DY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Dycom Industries from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Dycom Industries in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $227.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.38.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

