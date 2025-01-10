Fulton Bank N.A. Purchases 74 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,005 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in HubSpot by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 68 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 19.5% during the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 153 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 2.6% in the third quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its stake in HubSpot by 3.0% in the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 929 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in HubSpot by 37.3% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at HubSpot

In related news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 4,381 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $3,066,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,259 shares in the company, valued at $28,881,300. This trade represents a 9.60 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 3,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $701.59, for a total transaction of $2,144,760.63. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,079 shares in the company, valued at $37,941,285.61. The trade was a 5.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 78,066 shares of company stock valued at $54,900,427. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $610.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays raised their price target on HubSpot from $500.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Bank of America upped their price objective on HubSpot from $780.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on HubSpot from $626.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered HubSpot from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $570.00 to $640.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HubSpot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $714.05.

HubSpot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HUBS opened at $708.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $700.87 and its 200 day moving average is $580.89. The company has a market cap of $36.60 billion, a PE ratio of -2,625.75, a P/E/G ratio of 87.75 and a beta of 1.70. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $434.84 and a 1 year high of $762.47.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $669.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.97 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 1.16% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

Featured Articles

