Fulton Bank N.A. Purchases 769 Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 16.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,441 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.8% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 174.6% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 2,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 94.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 165,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,577,000 after buying an additional 80,547 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the second quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 6.5% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,583,000 after buying an additional 2,491 shares during the period. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at BJ’s Wholesale Club

In related news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total transaction of $940,170.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 423,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,221,502.24. This trade represents a 2.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Performance

BJ opened at $92.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.06 and a 12-month high of $100.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $92.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.32.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.29. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 35.41%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Melius Research assumed coverage on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.00.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides groceries, general merchandise, gasoline and other ancillary services, coupon books, and promotions. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

