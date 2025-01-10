Fulton Bank N.A. Sells 133 Shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Fulton Bank N.A. cut its holdings in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SF. Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Stifel Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Stifel Financial by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Stifel Financial by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in Stifel Financial by 148.1% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO David D. Sliney sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.18, for a total value of $2,904,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 159,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,544,535.42. The trade was a 13.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $113.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Stifel Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Stifel Financial in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stifel Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.57.

Stifel Financial Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE SF opened at $108.35 on Friday. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $68.09 and a 52-week high of $119.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $110.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 12.98%. Stifel Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Stifel Financial Corp. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Stifel Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.38%.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

