Fulton Bank N.A. Sells 300 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Fulton Bank N.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,676 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate during the third quarter worth $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in shares of Allstate during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allstate during the third quarter worth about $58,000. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ALL shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Allstate from $206.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Allstate from $216.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Allstate from $216.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Allstate from $220.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Allstate from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.94.

Shares of ALL stock opened at $191.45 on Friday. The Allstate Co. has a 12-month low of $148.23 and a 12-month high of $209.88. The company has a market capitalization of $50.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $195.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $185.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $1.71. The business had revenue of $16.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.57 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 26.67% and a net margin of 6.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 16.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is 23.83%.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

