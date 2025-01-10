Fulton Bank N.A. Sells 78 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Fulton Bank N.A. trimmed its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MMC. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd now owns 10,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 25,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,452,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 10,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,424,000 after acquiring an additional 6,260 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MMC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $212.00 to $211.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $209.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $242.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.47.

Insider Activity at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.55, for a total transaction of $553,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,756,030.95. This represents a 4.90 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of MMC opened at $211.30 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $221.03. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $188.31 and a twelve month high of $235.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.02, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 16.82%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

Further Reading

