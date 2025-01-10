GAMMA Investing LLC Buys 191 Shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 20.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in XPO were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in XPO in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of XPO during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of XPO during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in XPO by 356.6% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 452 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in XPO in the third quarter worth about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

Get XPO alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

XPO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on XPO from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on XPO from $129.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. TD Cowen raised their price objective on XPO from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of XPO from $155.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of XPO from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, XPO has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.25.

XPO Trading Up 1.2 %

XPO stock opened at $137.12 on Friday. XPO, Inc. has a one year low of $80.26 and a one year high of $161.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $145.47 and its 200 day moving average is $123.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.96 billion, a PE ratio of 44.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. XPO had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 4.57%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that XPO, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

XPO Profile

(Free Report)

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.