GAMMA Investing LLC Increases Holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) by 155.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,357 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 3,869 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XRAY. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 430.3% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 928 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,179 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of XRAY opened at $18.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.21 and a fifty-two week high of $37.60. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.11, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.18.

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 12.62% and a negative net margin of 10.59%. The business had revenue of $951.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is presently -30.92%.

A number of research firms recently commented on XRAY. Mizuho began coverage on DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Leerink Partnrs downgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Leerink Partners cut shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DENTSPLY SIRONA has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.27.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

