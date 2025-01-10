GAMMA Investing LLC Reduces Holdings in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

GAMMA Investing LLC reduced its position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,208 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TOL. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 97.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,118,459 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $327,281,000 after buying an additional 1,046,758 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the third quarter valued at approximately $111,562,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 34.8% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,095,673 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $241,380,000 after purchasing an additional 541,140 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 81.0% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 963,650 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $110,993,000 after purchasing an additional 431,160 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Toll Brothers in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,985,000. 91.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Christine Garvey sold 204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.78, for a total transaction of $25,659.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $972,027.84. This represents a 2.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 25,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.23, for a total transaction of $3,955,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,029,273.86. The trade was a 10.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,202 shares of company stock worth $5,903,186 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Stock Up 2.5 %

Toll Brothers stock opened at $126.93 on Friday. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.46 and a fifty-two week high of $169.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $143.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 4.92.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 9th. The construction company reported $4.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 14.48% and a return on equity of 19.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.11 EPS. Analysts predict that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 14.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 10th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TOL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target (down from $166.00) on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Friday, December 13th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Toll Brothers from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Toll Brothers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $168.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Toll Brothers from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.07.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers Profile

(Free Report)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.