GAMMA Investing LLC Takes Position in VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON)

GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,978 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lingotto Investment Management LLP increased its stake in shares of VEON by 1.0% in the second quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP now owns 5,387,582 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $139,754,000 after purchasing an additional 53,807 shares in the last quarter. Samson Rock Capital LLP purchased a new position in shares of VEON during the 3rd quarter valued at $913,000. Helikon Investments Ltd lifted its stake in shares of VEON by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 2,788,955 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $84,840,000 after buying an additional 49,680 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in VEON by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 248,758 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $7,567,000 after buying an additional 29,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC purchased a new stake in VEON in the 3rd quarter worth $2,069,000. Institutional investors own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

VEON stock opened at $44.60 on Friday. VEON Ltd. has a 1-year low of $18.50 and a 1-year high of $46.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.51.

VEON ( NASDAQ:VEON Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 13th. The Wireless communications provider reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter. VEON had a negative net margin of 77.48% and a positive return on equity of 28.73%.

Separately, Benchmark began coverage on VEON in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock.

VEON Ltd., a digital operator, provides connectivity and internet services in Pakistan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, Bangladesh, Uzbekistan, and Kyrgyzstan. It offers mobile telecommunications services, including value added and call completion, national and international roaming, wireless Internet access, mobile financial, and mobile bundle services; data connectivity, cross border transit, voice, Internet, and data services; fixed-line telecommunications using intercity fiber optic networks; and Internet-TV using Fiber to the building technology.

