Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 614,043 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,159 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises were worth $1,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 91.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,251,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,775 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 2,372.3% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 727,262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after buying an additional 697,845 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the second quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the second quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 8.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,075,138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 82,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BW opened at $1.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $153.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.76. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $2.99.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment. It operates through the following segments: B&W Renewable, B&W Environmental, and B&W Thermal. The B&W Renewable segment supports a circular economy, diverting waste from landfills to use for power generation and replacing fossil fuels, while recovering metals and reducing emissions.

