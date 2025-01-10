Geode Capital Management LLC Has $1.33 Million Stake in Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,346,073 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,033 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Purple Innovation were worth $1,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Purple Innovation by 42.5% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 58,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 17,425 shares during the period. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation during the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 316.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 71,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 54,116 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 283.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 74,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 55,275 shares during the period. Finally, Crumly & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Purple Innovation by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 81,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRPL stock opened at $0.84 on Friday. Purple Innovation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.69 and a 12-month high of $2.33. The company has a market capitalization of $90.69 million, a PE ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 2.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Purple Innovation ( NASDAQ:PRPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $118.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.64 million. Purple Innovation had a negative return on equity of 84.67% and a negative net margin of 21.34%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Purple Innovation, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures sleep and other products in the United States and internationally. The company offers mattresses, pillows, cushions, bases, sheets, platforms, adjustable bases, mattress protectors, foundations, blankets, duvets, duvet covers, seat cushions, and pet beds under the Purple brand.

