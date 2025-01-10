Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Position in SR Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRBK)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SR Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRBK – Free Report) by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,372 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,930 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SR Bancorp were worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in SR Bancorp during the third quarter worth $276,000. 24.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SR Bancorp stock opened at $11.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. SR Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $8.94 and a one year high of $12.76. The company has a market cap of $111.60 million, a P/E ratio of 98.51 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.65.

In related news, insider David M. Orbach acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.75 per share, for a total transaction of $117,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,645,000. This trade represents a 7.69 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SR Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Somerset Regal Bank that provides customary retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and local municipalities in the communities of Somerset, Middlesex, Hunterdon, and Essex counties in New Jersey. It offers deposit instruments, including noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

