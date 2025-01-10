Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 11,112 Shares of Cibus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBUS)

Geode Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Cibus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBUS – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 364,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,112 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cibus were worth $1,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Cibus by 287.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 15,034 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Cibus in the third quarter valued at about $111,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Cibus by 43.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 307,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 93,236 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cibus by 20.6% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swan Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cibus during the 3rd quarter worth about $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Cibus in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on shares of Cibus from $25.00 to $23.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Cibus in a research report on Monday, November 11th.

Shares of CBUS opened at $2.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.56. Cibus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.35 and a 52-week high of $23.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.26 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.85.

Cibus, Inc, a agricultural biotechnology company, develops and licenses plant traits to seed companies for royalties. The company primarily focus on trait productivity in two areas, including productivity traits that enable farmers to have higher yields and reduce the use of the crop protection chemicals and fertilizers; and sustainable ingredients that enable corporations to replace ingredients that are fossil fuel based or whose production results in increased greenhouse gases.

