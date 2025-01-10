Geodrill (TSE:GEO) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Geodrill Limited (TSE:GEO – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.67 and traded as high as C$3.06. Geodrill shares last traded at C$3.05, with a volume of 16,870 shares traded.

Geodrill Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$2.95 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.67. The firm has a market capitalization of C$143.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.13, a PEG ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Geodrill news, insider Sustainable Capital Ltd sold 58,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.75, for a total transaction of C$160,383.30. Insiders own 41.12% of the company’s stock.

About Geodrill

Geodrill Ltd is an exploration drilling company. It mainly operates a fleet of multi-purpose, core, air-core, and grade control drill rigs. The company provides reverse circulation, diamond core, air-core, grade control, geo-tech, and water bore drilling services to major, intermediate, and junior mining companies.

