Global Medical REIT Announces CEO Transition PlanBethesda, MD – January 8, 2025 – Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE: GMRE), a net-lease medical real estate investment trust, revealed a succession plan involving the transition of Mr. Jeffrey Busch, Chair

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Global Medical REIT’s 8K filing here.
About Global Medical REIT
Global Medical REIT Inc (GMRE) is a net-lease medical office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and acquires healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to physician groups and regional and national healthcare systems.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Global Medical REIT
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Moderna Shares Spike on H5N1 News—What’s Next for Investors?
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Nebius Group (NBIS): A Small-Cap Backed by NVIDIA
- Stock Average Calculator
- Natural Gas Demand to Surge: Top 3 Stocks and ETFs to Consider