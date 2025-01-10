GS Chain (LON:GSC) Stock Price Up 4.3% – Here’s What Happened

GS Chain plc (LON:GSC – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 4.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 1.59 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.46 ($0.02). 3,068,333 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 15% from the average session volume of 2,656,933 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.40 ($0.02).
GS Chain Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1.25 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.98.
About GS Chain
While the Board of Directors’ experience spans across a wide range of business sectors, the board will focus its energy in the technology space; specifically targeting a company that leverages state of the art technology in automotive, fintech, real estate, banking, finance, telecommunications, or blockchain industries.
