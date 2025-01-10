GS Chain (LON:GSC) Stock Price Up 4.3% – Here’s What Happened

GS Chain plc (LON:GSC – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 4.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 1.59 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.46 ($0.02). 3,068,333 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 15% from the average session volume of 2,656,933 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.40 ($0.02).

GS Chain Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1.25 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.98.

About GS Chain

GS Chain Plc (LSE: GSC) seeks to identify an opportunity within the technology sector, conduct the necessary due diligence and subsequently complete an acquisition that would benefit its shareholders.

While the Board of Directors’ experience spans across a wide range of business sectors, the board will focus its energy in the technology space; specifically targeting a company that leverages state of the art technology in automotive, fintech, real estate, banking, finance, telecommunications, or blockchain industries.

