GS Chain (LON:GSC) Trading Up 4.3% – Should You Buy?

GS Chain plc (LON:GSC – Get Free Report) rose 4.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 1.59 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.46 ($0.02). Approximately 3,068,333 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 2,656,933 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.40 ($0.02).

GS Chain Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1.25 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 0.98.

About GS Chain

GS Chain Plc (LSE: GSC) seeks to identify an opportunity within the technology sector, conduct the necessary due diligence and subsequently complete an acquisition that would benefit its shareholders.

While the Board of Directors’ experience spans across a wide range of business sectors, the board will focus its energy in the technology space; specifically targeting a company that leverages state of the art technology in automotive, fintech, real estate, banking, finance, telecommunications, or blockchain industries.

