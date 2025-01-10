HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK)

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $3.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 102.70% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on OPK. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of OPKO Health in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of OPKO Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $2.25 price target on shares of OPKO Health in a report on Friday, November 8th.

Shares of OPK stock opened at $1.48 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. OPKO Health has a 1 year low of $0.86 and a 1 year high of $1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.79 and a beta of 1.63.

In other OPKO Health news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 280,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $420,274.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 211,512,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,268,607.50. The trade was a 0.13 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,304,255 shares of company stock worth $2,024,605. Insiders own 47.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPK. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of OPKO Health by 79.1% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,322 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 8,978 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in OPKO Health by 103.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 11,089 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in OPKO Health in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OPKO Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in OPKO Health by 242.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 35,301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.63% of the company’s stock.

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers, and governmental units; and 4Kscore prostate cancer test.

