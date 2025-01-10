HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Sold by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $1,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 17,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,241,000 after purchasing an additional 4,285 shares during the period. Meritage Group LP acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the third quarter worth about $150,548,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $869,000. NRI Wealth Management LC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,896,000. Finally, Chiron Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the third quarter worth $3,548,000. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of HCA stock opened at $311.19 on Friday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $276.50 and a 12 month high of $417.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $322.73 and a 200-day moving average of $353.88. The firm has a market cap of $78.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.71.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at HCA Healthcare

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.85%.

In related news, insider Erol R. Akdamar sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.00, for a total value of $1,023,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,415,579. This represents a 29.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Phillip G. Billington sold 3,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $1,363,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,702 shares in the company, valued at $18,445,700. This trade represents a 6.89 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HCA. Barclays reduced their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $396.00 to $392.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $430.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $420.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $392.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $385.27.

HCA Healthcare Profile

(Free Report)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

