Highfield Resources Limited (ASX:HFR) Insider Ignacio Salazar Sells 1,759,530 Shares

Highfield Resources Limited (ASX:HFR – Get Free Report) insider Ignacio Salazar sold 1,759,530 shares of Highfield Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.24 ($0.15), for a total value of A$413,489.55 ($256,825.81).
Ignacio Salazar also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, October 24th, Ignacio Salazar acquired 113,000 shares of Highfield Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.26 ($0.16) per share, with a total value of A$29,832.00 ($18,529.19).
Highfield Resources Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.89, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 3.56.
About Highfield Resources
Highfield Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of potash mines in Spain. The company’s potash projects are located in the Ebro potash producing basin in Northern Spain. Its flagship property is the Muga project that targets shallow sylvinite beds in the Muga Project area that covers an area of approximately 40 square kilometers located in the Provinces of Navarra and Aragón.
