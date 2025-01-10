Highway (NASDAQ:HIHO) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Highway Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HIHO – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.93 and traded as high as $1.95. Highway shares last traded at $1.93, with a volume of 8,388 shares changing hands.

Highway Stock Down 2.1 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.50 million, a P/E ratio of -16.08 and a beta of 0.04.

Get Highway alerts:

Highway (NASDAQ:HIHO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Highway had a positive return on equity of 4.49% and a negative net margin of 5.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 million during the quarter.

Highway Increases Dividend

About Highway

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.36%. This is an increase from Highway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. Highway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -166.67%.

(Get Free Report)

Highway Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies metal, plastic, electric, and electronic components, subassemblies, and finished products for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and contract manufacturers. It operates through two segments, Metal Stamping and Mechanical OEM; and Electric OEM.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Highway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.