Highwood Asset Management (CVE:HAM) Stock Price Up 0.3% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Highwood Asset Management Ltd. (CVE:HAM – Get Free Report) shot up 0.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$6.12 and last traded at C$6.12. 190 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 9,050 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.10.

Highwood Asset Management Price Performance

The company has a market cap of C$90.82 million, a P/E ratio of 1.13 and a beta of -0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$5.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.75.

Get Highwood Asset Management alerts:

Insider Transactions at Highwood Asset Management

In related news, Director Raymond Kwan purchased 11,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$5.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$68,425.00. Insiders own 54.00% of the company’s stock.

About Highwood Asset Management

Highwood Asset Management Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary basin. The company operates through Metallic Minerals, Midstream Operations, and Upstream Operations segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Highwood Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highwood Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.