Highwood Asset Management (CVE:HAM) Trading Up 0.3% – Here’s Why

Highwood Asset Management Ltd. (CVE:HAM – Get Free Report) was up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$6.12 and last traded at C$6.12. Approximately 190 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 9,050 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.10.

Highwood Asset Management Stock Up 0.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$90.82 million, a P/E ratio of 1.13 and a beta of -0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$5.93 and its 200-day moving average is C$5.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Highwood Asset Management

In related news, Director Raymond Kwan acquired 11,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$5.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$68,425.00. Company insiders own 54.00% of the company’s stock.

About Highwood Asset Management

Highwood Asset Management Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary basin. The company operates through Metallic Minerals, Midstream Operations, and Upstream Operations segments.

