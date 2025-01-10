Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Hochschild Mining plc (LON:HOC – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 198.10 ($2.44) and traded as high as GBX 234.50 ($2.89). Hochschild Mining shares last traded at GBX 228.50 ($2.81), with a volume of 1,171,757 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.46) price objective on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Hochschild Mining from GBX 220 ($2.71) to GBX 310 ($3.81) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Hochschild Mining from GBX 310 ($3.81) to GBX 320 ($3.94) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.11, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 219.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 198.10. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,589.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.08.

We are a leading underground precious metals producer focusing on high grade silver and gold deposits, with over 50 years’ operating experience in the Americas.

We currently operate three underground mines, two located in southern Peru and one in southern Argentina. All of our underground operations are epithermal vein mines and the principal mining method used is cut and fill.

