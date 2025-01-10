Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Shares Sold by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank cut its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $1,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the second quarter worth approximately $1,512,000. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 96.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 527.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 25,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after buying an additional 21,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 2nd quarter worth $220,000. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Performance

Shares of HWM opened at $115.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.90, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $113.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.81. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.18 and a 52-week high of $120.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HWM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $106.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. KeyCorp cut shares of Howmet Aerospace from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.59.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

