Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.99 and traded as high as $19.94. Hurco Companies shares last traded at $19.31, with a volume of 11,111 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Hurco Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.99. The company has a market capitalization of $124.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.80 and a beta of 0.43.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hurco Companies stock. George Kaiser Family Foundation grew its position in Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC – Free Report) by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,555 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,314 shares during the period. Hurco Companies comprises about 0.1% of George Kaiser Family Foundation’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. George Kaiser Family Foundation owned approximately 0.38% of Hurco Companies worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 74.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hurco Companies, Inc, an industrial technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells computerized machine tools to companies in the metal cutting industry worldwide. Its principal products include general-purpose computerized machine tools, including vertical and horizontal machining centers, turning centers, and toolroom machines.

