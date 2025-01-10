Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.99 and traded as high as $19.94. Hurco Companies shares last traded at $19.31, with a volume of 11,111 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hurco Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th.

The stock has a market cap of $124.55 million, a PE ratio of -9.80 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.99.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hurco Companies stock. George Kaiser Family Foundation boosted its holdings in Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC – Free Report) by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,555 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,314 shares during the quarter. Hurco Companies makes up approximately 0.1% of George Kaiser Family Foundation’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. George Kaiser Family Foundation owned 0.38% of Hurco Companies worth $517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

Hurco Companies, Inc, an industrial technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells computerized machine tools to companies in the metal cutting industry worldwide. Its principal products include general-purpose computerized machine tools, including vertical and horizontal machining centers, turning centers, and toolroom machines.

