Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) Shares Bought by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Huron Consulting Group were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Huron Consulting Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 7.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the third quarter valued at $220,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Huron Consulting Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Huron Consulting Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $264,000. 93.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HURN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price target on Huron Consulting Group from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.00.

Insider Transactions at Huron Consulting Group

In related news, Director James H. Roth sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.42, for a total value of $256,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,040,626.50. This trade represents a 3.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Mccartney sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.65, for a total transaction of $62,325.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 56,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,066,159.20. This represents a 0.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,584 shares of company stock worth $815,217 in the last three months. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Huron Consulting Group Price Performance

Huron Consulting Group stock opened at $125.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32 and a beta of 0.60. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.26 and a 1 year high of $131.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $122.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.72.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.11. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 5.80%. The business had revenue of $370.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides financial and operational performance improvement consulting services; digital offerings, spanning technology and analytic-related services; software products; organizational transformation services; revenue cycle managed and outsourcing services; financial and capital advisory consulting services; and strategy and innovation consulting services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, federal health system, public, children’s and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

